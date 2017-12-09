Saturday’s snow causes problems on Connecticut’s roads

Related Coverage Connecticut residents enjoy first significant snowfall of the season

(WTNH) — The snowy Saturday was a tough day out on the roads. Though the Connecticut Department of Transportation worked all day long to keep ahead of the snow, the streets were slushy, snowy and wet. Drivers had to be extra careful.

“[It’s] a little slippery. We were just around the corner at my father’s and we slid down his street, even with the four wheel drive,” said Brian Piwarzyk who was visiting Connecticut from New Jersey.

Drivers said some of the streets weren’t that bad, especially earlier in the day.

“They’re being cleared so everything’s moving along,” said Jordan Hunter, who was heading to New Hampshire. “I haven’t seen too many people slide off the road or anything like that.”

That changed as the snow continued to fall, however. There were accidents, including a jackknifed tractor trailer on I-91 northbound in Middletown late Saturday afternoon. A car also went off the road. Traffic backed up; cars only got by single file.

“It’s very slick, very slick out there. The snow is coming down,” said Jeremy Anderson of New York. “It’s not coming down heavy but it’s turning into water, so it’s kind of crazy out there.”

The accident was cleared shortly after 6 o’clock.

Most drivers were careful and gave themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

“Just go slow. That’s really the name of the game,” said Piwarzyk. “It’s making sure you’re going slow. Even with the four wheel drive and all that stuff. You’ve just got to take it easy and go slow.”