Shoppers brave snow to head to Clinton Outlets

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The snow and cold weather didn’t keep shoppers out of the store on Saturday. It actually brought them in.

“We love it, we just love it. It’s the season. It’s what pumps me up,” said Benjamin Fontanez.

Dozens stopped by the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets in hopes of cashing in on holiday deals. Some traveled from as far as New York just to shop.

“We’re from the Bronx and we decided to come to this neck of the woods for Christmas shopping, and we’re going to have a ball. We came by bus and probably we’ll leave by helicopter,” joked Roselyn Green.

Shoppers said that coming to the outlet mall on a day like this is their secret to holiday shopping success.

“We usually go out worse weather than this. It’s easier to shop. Most people don’t come out,” said Fontanez.

“We figured people would be staying home for snow so we figured we’d come out and take advantage of it,” said Ed Aarondale.

It may be chilly outside, but holiday spirit is certainly bringing some warmth to shoppers this weekend.