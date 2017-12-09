Shops at Yale hold ice carving event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Shops at Yale held a special winter event on Saturday for residents in the area. Six professional ice carvers transformed 900 pounds of ice into sculptures in under four hours.

Dozens of people stopped by to cast their vote for their favorite sculpter, and enjoyed some live music. They say it was the perfect way to celebrate the first snow of the season.

“It’s perfect that it’s the first day of snow, and this happened to be happening, it adds to it, it gives it the Christmas-y feel, you can hear the music from the dorms over there,” said Yale student Kyra Friend.

The Shops at Yale offered photo-ops with the sculpters after the event, and raffled off gift cards and other prizes.

