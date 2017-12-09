Snow blower safety tips for winter

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s just about time to break out the trusty snow blower. Whether yours is 1-year-old or 30-years-old, you’re already behind the curve if it wasn’t ready months ago!

“I’m going to be honest. Nine times out of 10, if a customer put their snow blower away without using fuel treatment last spring, he or she is going to have problems starting it this year…” explained Gerard Adinolfi, Sales Manager at G&H Equipment and Sales, LLC in North Haven. “…Now is the time to get that done.”

Get all the gas out of the tank and the carburetor immediately before trying to fire your snow blower up. Then, the next thing to do is run a full system check.

Basically, you need a tune up. You should check your spark plug, your belts, and your sheer bolts.

A physical inspection of your snow blower is critical. Do your belts have any rot on them? Is the spark plug burnt?

Also, make sure to change your oil with a synthetic oil.

Finally, check the shiny metal bolts that connect your auger to the motor. These are called sheer pins or bolts and serve a very important purpose.

If you come across a brickpaver in the driveway, it’s there to protect the snowblower. You’re not going to hurt your belts or your gearbox. It’s going to sheer, which will keep your equipment safe this winter.

Speaking of safety, people think by shutting off a snowblower, it’s going to relieve all the pressure and you can stick your hands in there. Not true.

Always use a stick to clean out a clogged snowblower.

Lastly, be sure to avoid walking into the road while clearing snow.