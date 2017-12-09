State police release number of crashes on snowy Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police are now sharing the number of crashes on a snowy Saturday across the state. From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., troopers responded to about 220 crashes.

Nineteen of those crashes involved people with minor injuries. Troopers were also called to help more than 120 drivers with things like spinouts and disabled cars.

Those numbers were updated as of 5 p.m., but of course, have most likely increased since that time.

Police said they will release another motorist assist update on Sunday morning.