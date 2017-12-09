Tractor trailer carrying more than 5,000 live chickens overturns on Interstate 84

Related Coverage First snowstorm of season prompts safe driving reminders

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer has overturned on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near exit 13.

According to Connecticut State Police, the right lane is blocked and traffic is backed up to the Fairfield–New Haven County line.

Officials say at least one person suffered minor injuries and that the tractor trailer was carrying more than 5,000 live chickens. The vehicle is currently leaking fuel onto the roadway.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x13 Southbury right lane closed for minor injury TT rollover with fuel leak. TT carrying over 5000 live chickens. pic.twitter.com/gGkV7tDPwF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 9, 2017

It is not known what caused the crash.

Police did not say when the lane would reopen.