Tractor trailer crash closes two lanes on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer crash is causing traffic issues on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Saturday morning.

Officials say the right two lanes on I-91 southbound are closed between exits 23 and 24.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

It is not known what caused the crash or when the lanes will reopen.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

