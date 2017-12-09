Tractor trailer crash closes two lanes on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill

By Published: Updated:

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer crash is causing traffic issues on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Saturday morning.

Officials say the right two lanes on I-91 southbound are closed between exits 23 and 24.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map

It is not known what caused the crash or when the lanes will reopen.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Related Content: First snowstorm of season prompts safe driving reminders

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s