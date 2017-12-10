Cake weighing more than 6,000 pounds baked in Germany

Related Coverage Healthy holiday food swaps to avoid the post-party guilt

(WTNH) — ‘Tis the season for cake!

A giant Christmas cake was unveiled in Dresden, Germany on Saturday as part of the city’s 24th annual Stollenfest.

The huge cake, weighing in at 6,613 pounds, was paraded through the streets alongside a marching band.

Related Content: Healthy holiday food swaps to avoid the post-party guilt

Stollen is a bread-like cake traditionally made in Germany and enjoyed during the Christmas season.

After the parade, visitors could buy a piece of cake to savor.

All of the proceeds from the cake are being donated to charity.