Canterbury man arrested after multiple crashes

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Canterbury man is facing charges after multiple crashes in Plainfield on Saturday.

On Saturday at approximately 5:24 p.m. Plainfield police responded to a head on crash on Canterbury Road. While officers were responding to the crash, they were advised that one of the vehicles, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, had fled the scene.

A short time later, Plainfield police received multiple calls regarding a vehicle hitting a mailbox, three parked cars and then a house on Packerville Road. It was reported that after striking the house, the vehicle continued down an embankment, struck several trees, a stone wall and then stopped behind a residence.

Investigation showed that the vehicle in both crashes was allegedly operated by 52-year-old Michael Lach of Canterbury. Police say he was also found to be operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was placed under arrest.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

Lach was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive right and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.