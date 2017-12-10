Capitol Report: Connecticut sees another financial crisis at the state Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s another crisis situation for Connecticut at the state Capitol.

On Thursday, Governor Dannel Malloy announced the state transportation system is in dire financial straits.

Over the next five years, Connecticut needs $1 billion in new revenue or the state will need to cut major road and rail projects and raise bus and train fares.

Now, electronic tolls, as well gas and sales tax hikes are back on the table.

Also, there’s been some developments this week in the race for governor, as one Democrat is officially exploring a run while another dropped out. On the other side of the aisle, the Republicans held their first debate.

