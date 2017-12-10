Capitol Report: Kevin the Turkey gets the boot from Old Wethersfield

(WTNH) — The pride of Old Wethersfield, Kevin the Turkey, will no longer be roaming around town.

The state, in a callous act, relocated Kevin in early December.

Officials say Kevin became a nuisance, and now, people profiting from Kevin t-shirts and mugs will need to find a new turkey to exploit.

Also, the panel discusses the issue of “toy bots” in Connecticut.

These are the people who buy up entire inventories of hot holiday toys and sell them at inflated prices.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is looking to put an end to this practice.

