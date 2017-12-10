Capitol Report: Kevin the Turkey gets the boot from Old Wethersfield

By Published:
Kevin the Turkey had a good run in Old Wethersfield, but it was time for a move. (WTNH)

(WTNH) — The pride of Old Wethersfield, Kevin the Turkey, will no longer be roaming around town.

The state, in a callous act, relocated Kevin in early December.

Officials say Kevin became a nuisance, and now, people profiting from Kevin t-shirts and mugs will need to find a new turkey to exploit.

Related Content: ‘Kevin’ the turkey’s run in Old Wethersfield has come to an end

Also, the panel discusses the issue of “toy bots” in Connecticut.

These are the people who buy up entire inventories of hot holiday toys and sell them at inflated prices.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is looking to put an end to this practice.

Watch the video for more on these topics.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s