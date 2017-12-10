Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis talks state’s transportation fund issue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hits just keep coming at the state Capitol.

Connecticut is now dealing with a major transportation fund issue. The special transportation fund is now heading toward the red.

In other news from the Hartford, seniors and the disabled are getting a “reprieve” on potential cuts to the medicare savings plan.

Tens of thousands are now wondering if the reprieve will stop the nail biting for those who count on that money.

News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show to discuss all of this and much more!

