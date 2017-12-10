Capitol Report: Sen. Murphy responds to Sen. Franken’s resignation

Published:
- FILE - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) (WTNH)

(WTNH) — Minnesota Senator Al Franken took a parting shot as he left the Senate floor, resigning in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was among those saying it was time for Sen. Franken to step aside.

Senate candidate Matt Corey called Sen. Murphy “complicit” for refusing to push for disclosure of taxpayer funded hush money to quiet harassment cases on Capitol Hill.

Watch the video above for more details.

