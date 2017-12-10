Christopher Martin’s 5K Run for Children held Sunday

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the snowy conditions on Saturday, a run was held right here in the Elm City the very next day!

Runners laced up for the Christopher Martin’s 5K Run for Children. The event began at 10:30 Sunday morning at Christopher Martin’s at 860 State Street.

Related Content: Which nonprofits should you give to?

Registration started two hours prior to that.

Those participating in the run were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate for local children. Those who did were able to enter the run at a discounted rate.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s