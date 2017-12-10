Christopher Martin’s 5K Run for Children held Sunday

Related Coverage Which nonprofits should you give to?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the snowy conditions on Saturday, a run was held right here in the Elm City the very next day!

Runners laced up for the Christopher Martin’s 5K Run for Children. The event began at 10:30 Sunday morning at Christopher Martin’s at 860 State Street.

Registration started two hours prior to that.

Those participating in the run were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate for local children. Those who did were able to enter the run at a discounted rate.