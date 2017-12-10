Commentator behind ‘It’s OK To Be White’ speech due in court

By Published:
Conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich speaking at the University of Connecticut, moments before a violent incident ended the event, November 28, 2017 (WTNH / JP Coleman)

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A conservative commentator who grabbed a woman after she took a copy of his University of Connecticut speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” is set to make his first court appearance.

Lucian Wintrich was arrested after grabbing the woman and is scheduled to be arraigned on a misdemeanor breach of peace charge Monday at Rockville Superior Court. He denies criminal wrongdoing and says he had every right to retrieve his property.

Related Content: UConn changes speaker rules after conservative speech ruckus

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit. He was at UConn on Nov. 28 to give the speech, which drew protesters.

Cellphone videos show the woman taking paperwork off the lectern Wintrich was using and walking away. Wintrich then goes after her and grabs her before being led away by police. He was released on $1,000 bail.

Related Content: Woman accused of stealing speech receives death threats

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s