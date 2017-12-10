Last Minute Holiday Travel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many of us are heading home for the holidays but maybe you are looking to get away instead. This morning, travel expert Michaela Guzy stopped by our studio to share some great last minute destinations that wont break the bank.

BOSTON, MA

Why go: Spend Christmas in Boston, a short drive from New Haven, to see popular American history sites and enjoy holiday festivities

Flights/Travel Costs: 2 hours and 15 minutes drive from New Haven, or an Amtrak Accela express train beats out driving time and eliminates traffic factor at 2 hours and 8 minutes, tickets around $132

Lodging: Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, Large connecting rooms for when you are traveling with teens who want their own space, welcome treat for kids, rates start at $157/night

Royal Sonesta, Kids under 12 eat free, indoor pool, and holiday culinary cooking class for kids 12 and up on Sat Dec 16 ($25) available. Rates start at $299

Courtyard by Marriot Boston Copley: least expensive place for family of four near Copley square, rates for a 1 Bedroom 2 room Suite, with Sofa bed in living room starts at $200/night

Activities: Visit the site that launched the American Revolution! Built in 1723, Old North Church is the oldest surviving church in Boston and best known for Paul Revere’s midnight ride and as the site where the two famous signal lanterns were hung, warning that the British were coming by sea. (Suggested donation is $3 per person)

Boston Blink performance (free) – see the 85-foot fir tree, the largest tree in the northeast, adorned with decorations and sparkling lights synchronized to music to provide entertainment for visitors who want an authentic New England holiday experience. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 – Monday, January 1, 2018. Nightly performances begin at 4:30pm and run every half hour. Monday – Saturday 10:00am – 9:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm

Skate Fog Pond in Boston – admission is free if you are under 58 inches and $6 if you are over, rentals are just $12 foradults and $6 for kids, a nice affordable and iconic New England experience.

LAKE TAHOE, CA

Flights/Travel Costs:

$550+ RT from Newark Airport the week of December 20th, returning by Christmas before the flights get too expensive

Lodging:

Center of it all, walking distance to skiing, nightlife, entertainment, and shopping is at Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel: rates start at $199 + taxes and resort fee. South Lake Tahoe’s only all-suite hotel with free breakfast buffet and nightly happy hour.

Ridge Tahoe Resort is overlooking the Carson Valley and provides convenient lift access to Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Stagecoach Lodge on the Nevada side. All suites have free laundry service (several are located within the suites – which is great for skiing), full kitchen units, onsite workout classes, movie theater, game rooms, arts/crafts, kids camp center, etc. Rates start at $219.

Luxury/brand new Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe rates start at $375/night. The LEED-designed Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, the newest addition to the 235-acre lakefront property, opened in June and has attracted guests including former President Clinton and the cast of ABC’s hit comedy sitcom, Modern Family. Guests of the Lodge can purchase lift tickets and be fitted for skis and boards on property. The resort’s private shuttle offers on demand service to Heavenly Mountain Gondola, located two minutes from the Lodge, and will meet guests post skiing to exchange gear for walking shoes.

Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa, right on the water, middle of South Lake Tahoe has single or double queen rooms left with rates at $139 – $159.

Activities:

Heavenly Ski Resort kicks the season into high gear with a two-week adventure of family fun Dec. 18-31 at Heavenly Village. The family festival entails ice sculptors, DJs and live music, magicians and a visit with Santa in his giant interactive snow globe where children can take a picture with him.

Sierra Cinemas Movie Night offers a family-friendly gathering of complimentary movies under the stars by the fire pits every Saturday night through Feb. 24 at Lake Tahoe AleWorX in The Crossings complex. Holiday classics will be shown like “Elf,” “Frozen” and “The Polar Express” as well as ski movies will be shown. The show starts at 5 p.m. with films airing at 6:30 p.m. and it is recommended to dress warm, bring blanket and chairs.

LOS CABOS, MEXICO

Why go: Los Cabos, one of the safest places to visit in Mexico, is a hot destination for its unique adventures, culinary scene and hotel offerings–a great option for families with college kids.

Flights/Travel Costs: $431+ RT with layover (flight from Newark) the week of December 20 returning before Xmas

Lodging: Los cabos has a lot of family-oriented properties from all-inclusives to smaller accommodations that fits all budget, two include:

JW Marriott Los Cabos – from $367/night deluxe ocean view guest room, includes a $50 USD nightly Resort Credit to be used in Resort the week of Dec 20 returning Dec 24

Hotel El Ganzo – Oceanview for $375/night for two double bed room, 18 year olds + only the week of Dec 20 returning Dec 24

Activities:

There are camels in Mexico! Ride camels where the pacific oceans meets the dessert, which includes tequila tasting with Cabo Adventures tour

Go into lesser known Capo Pumo national park to go snorkeling and scuba diving with sea lions

CATSKILLS, NY

Flights/Travel Costs: No flights needed, 3.5 hour drive is the quickest (half as long as trains) and cheapest (approximately $30 round trip for standard midsize car in gas & tolls

Lodging:

Thompson House offers several different package options and dining plans

Winwood Inn offers several different room types and has several dining options –

A three bedroom home on Airbnb

GlenFalls House has several different options from single rooms to guest houses

Hotel Vienna offers ski packages

Activities:

Hunter Mountain Ski Resort

Zipline Canopy Tours

Catskills State Park