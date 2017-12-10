Milford police search for car crime suspects

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Milford are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in recent car crimes.
Police say the two pictured suspects were possibly involved in a recent string of vehicle thefts and break-ins.
Officials say the crooks used credit cards stolen from one vehicle in Milford at the Connecticut Post Mall.
Stolen cards were also used at a number of businesses in New Haven.
If you can identify the suspects, you are asked to contact Milford police by calling 203-878-6551.