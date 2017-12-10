New group to support more female legislative candidates

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new group has been formed to support progressive female candidates in Connecticut.

PoliticaCT plans to recruit, educate and mobilize its members to back women running for the General Assembly next year. While women make up 51.2 percent of the Connecticut’s population, they comprise 27.8 percent of the legislature.

Related Content: Republicans hold first debate in 2018 race for governor

PoliticaCT Board Member and Democratic state Representative Robyn Porter of New Haven says the group was founded on the belief “that our communities and our democracy are stronger when women are full and equal participants.”

Organizers say the idea for PoliticaCT grew from discussions among women leaders about the 2016 election results. They had voiced concerns about the lack of support in the General Assembly to pass certain progressive policy issues, such as pay equity and paid family and medical leave.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s