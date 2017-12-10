New Haven preparing for more snow after Saturday’s storm



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many cities and towns are assessing the response to the first snowfall of the season, especially with more snow on the way in the coming days. New Haven is already looking ahead.

The city’s emergency management team has more than 200 cameras around the city, plus access to an hour by hour forecast.

“If you look at the roads in New Haven I think they did a very good job,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven’s Deputy Director of Emergency Operations.

Fontana says all went well on Saturday. There were more than 40 trucks out on the roads keeping up with the snow. One of the problems crews often face is that people don’t move their cars.

Fontana says it wasn’t just the city employees who handled the storm well, however.

“I think people listened,” he said. “People did stay off the roads unless they had to get out.”

The emergency management team has gotten better at communicating during storms, and they’ll be doing more of that soon. The city is now ready for more snow on Tuesday.

“We’ll have enough trucks based on what the forecast is 24 [hours] out,” said Fontana. “That’s when we really start taking a look at it hard, when we have 24 hours to go.”

This season they’ll have something new to help them melt the ice and snow. It’s called Ice Bite. Crews are expecting to start using it soon.

“It’s actually very environmentally friendly, doesn’t hurt the trees and it doesn’t hurt the undercarriage of our cars, our police cars, our fire trucks,” Fontana said.