NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in New London Sunday night.

According to city authorities, police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an adult male. They say the stabbing happened on Tilley Street in New London.

The identity of the man who was stabbed has not been released.

There is no further information about this incident available at this time.

