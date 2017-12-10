New London police seek interview with individual regarding fatal gunshot incident

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are looking to speak with an individual regarding an incident involving a deceased man on Saturday.

Police say around 3:15 p.m., a man was located with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment at 4 Orchard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Original Story: Man killed in New London shooting

Officials are hoping to speak with 18-year-old Jamir Johnson regarding the incident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the death.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.