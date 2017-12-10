Plainfield man arrested after multiple crashes

By Published:

Saturday at approximately 5:24 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department responded to a head on crash on Canterbury Road in Plainfield. While officers were responding to the crash they were advised that one of the vehicles, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, had fled the scene.

A short time later the Plainfield Police Department received multiple calls regarding a vehicle hitting a mailbox, three parked cars and then a house on Packerville Road. It was reported that after striking the house the vehicle continued down an embankment, struck several trees, a stone wall and then stopped behind a residence.

Investigation showed that the vehicle in both crashes was operated by 52-year-old Michael P. Lach of Canterbury. He was also found to be operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was placed under arrest.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

Lach was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive right and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on 12/26/17.

