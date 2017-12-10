Sandy Hook’s legacy: More security in elementary schools

This December 2012 photo released by the Connecticut State Police on Friday, Dec. 27, 2013, shows a scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Connecticut State Police)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting five years ago, districts have moved to bolster security, especially at elementary schools, which traditionally have not had police assigned to them like many high schools and middle schools.

Many have hired retired officers, firefighters and other responsible adults — an approach that’s less expensive and potentially less intrusive than assigning sworn police. But it also has raised questions about the consistency of training and standards.

Nationally, there is a patchwork of state laws addressing requirements for school safety officers. Some states, including Connecticut, have weighed legislation to impose standards for non-police security inside schools.

In New Canaan, Connecticut, the school district contracted with a private company to set up the campus monitors soon after the Newtown shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

