SantaCon arrives with hundreds of Santas for a bar crawl

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa Claus is in New York, in the form of hundreds of people wearing his lookalike-costume to bar crawl for the annual SantaCon.

But because of rowdy incidents in past years, the Santas were not allowed to drink on trains bringing them to Manhattan.

Related Content: Metro North imposing ‘booze ban’ ahead of SantaCon

That didn’t keep them from crowding Penn Station and streets Saturday on their way to city watering holes.

The rules of SantaCon are simple — don’t mess with kids, cops, bar staff, the charity mission or simply, the city of New York.

What put a bit of a damper on the event was the first snowfall of the season. It was expected to wind down early Sunday, leaving about 3 inches of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s