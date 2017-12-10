Slippery conditions during Sunday snow cleanup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sidewalks, streets and stairs are still icy from Saturday’s storm, making for a messy Sunday.

The first snow of the season swept through Connecticut to kick off the weekend.

Crews worked to make sure the roads were safe, but there were still hundreds of accidents.

City officials are urging residents to drive with extra caution even though the snow has passed. Drivers say they are giving themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

“Just go slow. That’s really the name of the game,” explained Brian Piwarzyk from New Jersey. “…Even with the four wheel drive and all that stuff, you’ve got to take it easy and go slow…”

A good tip for those venturing out of the house on Sunday.

