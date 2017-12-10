The health benefits of hot water

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — For thousands of years, people have soaked in hot springs or steamy baths because it feels good.

Now, new studies show there are real benefits for your health apart from cleanliness and hygiene.

One man is using the hot water and finding relief from his chronic pain.

“I come to the springs in Idaho City every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” explained Don Benedict. “When I get into the water, everything else in life just blanks out – the pain, any problems I have.”

Benedict has had three back surgeries, with the final one not going so well. However, the hot water has given him relief.

Watch the video above for more.

