2 Catholic schools to merge, form new academy

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Two existing Catholic schools in Waterbury plan to merge and open as a new school next fall.

Officials say the Blessed Sacrament School and St. Mary School will merge to form the Stream Academy, which will open September 2018.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2nOuIRM) the school will be located in the existing Blessed Sacrament School building.

According to the Archdiocese of Hartford, the name is an acronym for science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. The new school — which will serve students in pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade — will officially be called “Catholic Stream Academy of Waterbury: A Heritage School of St. Mary and Blessed Sacrament Schools.”

The parish and trustees will determine the future use of the St. Mary’s buildings, which are to close after the current year.