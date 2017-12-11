65,000 Lights, Over $100,00 Raised…Joe’s Amazing Lights

Related Coverage Send us your Holiday Lights photos!

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Everyone loves getting into the holiday spirit, but one Guilford resident is doing it, is doing it big, and is doing it for a great cause.

Most put up a few hundred lights outside during the holidays, but not Joe Petrowski.

“Um, I start about Mid-October.” Said Joe.

For 20 years, Joe has been putting on a spectacular holiday show on his front lawn thanks to technology and a lot of lights.

“…I have about 65,000 lights,” notes Petroski.



Those lights are hooked up to a program that allow them to dance to the music he plays. That music transmits over the radio, allowing the cars driving by to get a really cool show.

Related Content: Send us your Holiday Lights photos!

That synchronized show begin back in 2007, which gave Joe a great idea.

“Someone actually came by to donate $5 to the electricity bill and from there instead of using it to the actual bill we decided to select a charity and donate to that,” Joe explained.

Those donations have gone a very long way over the last 10 years, having raised over $113,000 dollars for local and national charities. Sad to say, with Joe having moved out of the state, this year will be the last for Joe’s Amazing lights. This year’s donations will be going to the Make-A-Wish foundation, and the goal is to raise $10,000.

So, if you want to see this light show, it goes on until Jan. 14. The address is 163 Valley Shore Drive.

Come on out, tune in the radio, and drop a couple dollars in the donation jar.