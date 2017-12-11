Access Health CT extends hours ahead of Dec. 22 deadline

A woman walks into the Access Health CT storefront in New Haven, March 25, 2014. (WTNH / Jeff Bailey)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is hoping you sign up for health insurance; and they’re making some accommodations to try to help you do it by making call center hours longer.

The countdown is on. You have just 11 days to sign up at Access Health CT. You can always sign up online; but if you need to speak with someone here’s what they are going to do.

The Access Health CT call centers will be open from 8:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night Monday through Friday from now until December 21st. Plus, on the last day to sign up, December 22nd, they will keep it open all the way until midnight.

On their website they boast that all of their plans include check-ups, lab work and vaccines, prescriptions, emergency room visits, and maternity care. Last year more than 100,000 people signed up coverage through Access Health CT for 2017. They’re hoping to beat that number this year.

Remember, the deadline is December 22nd.

