Aldi supermarkets recalling chocolate bars due to nut allergy concerns

(WTNH) — Aldi Supermarkets is recalling one of their chocolate bars after concerns that the product was mislabeled to people with nut allergies.

According to Aldi, their Choceur Dark 5.29 ounce chocolate bar has pieces of almonds that are not listed on the packaging. That could cause an allergic reaction in consumers that have nut allergies. WebMD reports that these bars are sold in Aldi’s Connecticut stores.

The voluntary recall is for the Choceur Dark 5.29 ounce chocolate bar with a best buy date of July 24, 2018. The UPC code for the bars is 4149817964.