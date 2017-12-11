Blumenthal, Esty take part in ‘Day of Kindness’ to honor Sandy Hook families

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — In recognition of the fifth anniversary of the deadly shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal are kicking off a week long campaign to honor and recognize the innocent lives lost.

The campaign is called “Day of Kindness”, which is to promote community service. The lawmakers have been pushing for federal action on gun violence prevention.

Esty and Blumenthal will kickoff their campaign Monday at 10:30am at the YMCA on Franklin Square in New Britain.