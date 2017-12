HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hamden are on the lookout for burglar with an interesting appetite for crime.

Hamden Police say a man grabbed a bag of cheeseburgers from another man who was walking on Goodrich Street on Saturday. The suspect then took off on foot traveling westbound on the same street.

Officials say the suspect had a gun on him.

Anyone with information on the suspect or on the incident is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4040.