Charges dropped against Lucian Wintrich, woman who took his papers is arrested

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Charges are dropped against the accused white supremacist, Lucian Wintrich, while the woman at the center of the big fight at UConn faces charges.

Catherine Gregory, 33, grabbed Wintrich’s papers off a podium and there’s video of him attacking her. Melee broke out and the video went viral. Wintrich was there to give a speech entitled, “It’s Ok to Be White”. The speech prompted a slew of protesters to come out and see him. Gregory was one of them.

The arrest report says she heckled Lucian Wintrich before she snagged his speech off the podium. She also works for Quinebaug Valley Community College and received death threats for her actions.

Gregory was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Wintrich was in court today for his actions. He says the charges were dropped against him. Less than an hour ago, he sent out a tweet saying, “All charges against me were dropped outright. The leftist thug who stole my speech was arrested. The fight is still not over.”

Now, Gregory is due in court in Rockville on Wednesday.