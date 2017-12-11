Club Corvette of Connecticut makes big donation to the Gr8 Holiday Give

Related Coverage Here’s how you can be part of the Gr8 Holiday Give

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give marches on towards the December 16th deadline, Club Corvette of Connecticut made a big donation to the morning team Monday.

Club members stopped by the News 8 studios with around 175 toys. That’s in addition to 75 car-load fulls of toys they dropped off with State Police last week.

George Macary said that giving back to the community is one of the guiding values of Club Corvette of Connecticut.

Our club philosophy is give back to the community. We love to drive the cars so why can’t we drive the cars and do something good for the community?”

News 8 has a friendly competition going between the morning team and evening team. All of those toys from this morning’s dropoff went under the morning team’s tree.

As of Monday afternoon, the morning team is dominating the toy count; but there is still time to support either the morning or evening team. All of the toys collected for the Gr8 Holiday Give will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Milford as well as Toys for Tots.