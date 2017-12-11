Colchester man killed during incident with San Diego police

SAN DIEGO, Conn. (WTNH) — A Colchester man was shot dead by San Diego police after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening himself and officers with a knife.

Police say on Sunday morning around 6 a.m., officials responded to a call that a man was attempting to enter a home and retrieve a knife.

Officials located 24-year-old Kyle Zahacefski in the front yard of the residence and say he began throwing bricks at them before running toward the home.

Officers followed the sound of breaking glass and discovered Zahacefski inside the kitchen. He was allegedly holding a fixed-blade knife and pointed it at his throat.

Authorities say they repeatedly told Zahacefski to drop the knife, but that he refused and began walking toward the officers with the knife pointed at them.

Police say one officer fired several rounds from his AR-15 rifle while another discharged one round from his beanbag shot gun. The suspect was struck and collapsed to the floor.

Units provided first aid to the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say two adults were asleep in the home at the time of the shooting and that neither were injured.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.