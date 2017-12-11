Connecticut “Dreamers” in limbo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging Congress to pass the “Dream Act” to permit thousands of undocumented students with conditional residency in the United States.

“Dreamers” is the term that refers to undocumented young people that were brought to this country illegally when they were very young and now want to make their life here. One estimate places the number of “dreamers” in the state at 8,000, another places it at 10,000.

Nationwide, the estimates range from 700,000 to 800,000. Several dreamers joined Blumenthal Monday urge that Congress pass the so called “Dream Act” before the end of the year.

The proposal would allow the “dreamers” conditional residency in the U.S., and after meeting certain qualifications they could achieve permanent residency.

The “dreamers” had been covered by something called DACA (The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) implemented during the Obama Administration but President Trump has decided to eliminate it.