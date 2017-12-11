Connecticut zoo announces birth of rare tiger cubs

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut zoo is welcoming the addition of two tiger cubs.

Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport said Monday that its 10-year-old Amur tiger, Changbai, gave birth Nov. 25 to four tiger cubs, but only two survived. The surviving female cubs were taken from Changbai when she showed no interest in taking care of them.

The 2-week-old cubs are in seclusion in the zoo hospital. Staff is hand-feeding the cubs five times a day.

Related Content: 3-D printing braces up sea turtle with gap in its shell

The zoo says one of the four kittens had been found unresponsive after birth and a second kitten died later that night.

Director Gregg Dancho says every possible effort was being made to help the kittens survive.

The zoo says Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are very rare.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s