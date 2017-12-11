Cruisin’ Connecticut – Christmas Trees + Crèches at Knights of Columbus Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the Knights of Columbus Museum.

You can experience their annual Christmas crèche and Christmas tree exhibit. This year, there are hundreds of crèches from all over the world, on display.

It gives visitors a look at how different cultures and regions of the world interpret the “nativity scene.”

Downstairs at the museum, you’ll find two dozen eclectic Christmas trees. They were decorated by students across Connecticut.

Visit the Knights of Columbus Museum: 1 State St, New Haven, CT 06511

