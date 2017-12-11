Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Destination Location segment during Good Morning Connecticut at 9 a.m. took viewers to explore Newington. Residents of the town located in Hartford county – bordering West Hartford, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Berlin and New Britain – boasted about places to go and see around Newington.

Mill Pond Falls, located in the center of Newington, is home to the smallest natural waterfall in the United States. This 16-foot high waterfall is proudly reflected on the town’s seal.

From dining staples like GoldBurgers, Joey Garlic’s, Rooster Co, TJs on Cedar and Mortensen’s Ice Cream, many great recommendations poured in from viewers for a quick bite to eat or a sit-down lunch or dinner. The annual Newington Extravaganza brought in many memories of summer and community involvement from the Newington Children’s Theater Company as well as activities like working out at Big Sky Fitness and a round of bowling at Berlin Turnpike establishment since 1959, Bowl-O-Rama was also called out.

