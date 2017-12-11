Expelled Yale captain has enrolled at Belmont University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former Yale basketball captain Jack Montague, who was expelled from the Ivy League school in 2016 for sexual misconduct, has enrolled at Belmont University in Tennessee.

Related Content: Yale alumni contribute to star athlete’s sex-expulsion case

Montague, who is still suing to be readmitted to Yale, complained in a court deposition last spring that he was unable to apply to other schools. He said Yale would not release his transcript until he paid a disputed tuition bill.

Related Content: Former Yale hoops captain seeks injunction, return to school

Karen Schwartzman, a spokeswoman for Montague, says Yale later released the transcript, allowing Montague to enroll at Belmont this fall. She says not all of his credits transferred and he will need two semesters to graduate.

Related Content: Lawsuit filed against Yale University over Montague expulsion

He exhausted his basketball eligibility at Yale.

Related Content: Former Yale captain says he’ll sue school over expulsion

Montague denies the sexual misconduct allegations. No criminal charges were ever sought.

Related Content: Source: Yale basketball captain expelled after sexual allegation

Yale’s attorneys have said the school and its officials acted appropriately.

Related Content: Yale releases statement on controversy surrounding support for ex-teammate

The lawsuit, which also seeks monetary damages, is expected to go to trial next year.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.