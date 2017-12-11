U.S. firefighters see lowest number of injuries in decades

Related Coverage Woman saved by carbon monoxide detector

(WTNH) — The National Fire Protection Association has released some good news in the latest edition of its “U.S. Firefighter Injuries” report.

There were 62,085 U.S. firefighter injuries in 2016. This marks the lowest rate since NFPA began analyzing this data in 1981.

The 2016 number reflects a 8.8% decrease from the previous year.

The report states the most common types of injuries included “strains, sprains and/or muscular pains,” and “wounds, cuts, bleeding and bruising.”

The NFPA was founded in 1896 as a “global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards.”