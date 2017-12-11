First CT flu death of the season confirmed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first flu-related death has been confirmed in Connecticut.

The death of the season was announced by the Connecticut Department of Public Health on its website during the week ending Dec. 2.

The person’s identity has not been released, but we do know that they were older than 65-years-old.

The department’s website tracks flu activity statewide.

Right now, the virus is regional, meaning there have been increases in confirmed flu cases in at least two but less than half of the regions in the state.

Experts are warning the vaccine may only be around 10% effective. That’s based on the data gathered in Australia.

Those most at risk are young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rick Martinello at Yale New Haven Hospital says, “If somebody is coughing and sneezing, I think not only covering up but turning your head away from others who maybe in the area is really important. The flu is a serious disease. Luckily, most people who get sick with it will do okay.”

Dr. Martinello says the flu shot may not be as effective as in years past, but getting it minimizes the severity of the symptoms.

It’s recommended for most everyone six months and older.

Another reminder from Dr. Martinello is to wash those hands frequently.

And finally, if you can, stay at home if you’re sick.