Former fire chief battling cancer gifted tickets to football’s biggest game

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — A big surprise for a former New York fire chief battling cancer.

Bill Duggan was diagnosed with brain cancer in November. His fellow firefighters started a GoFundMe page to send him to the NFL’s big game, which has always been his lifelong dream.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell arrived at Duggan’s firehouse to surprise him with the good news that his wish would come true.

Duggan has not given up on his fight against the cancer.

“My grandson is three months old. Just not going to give up. I’m going to go fishing with him, take him to baseball games. I’m going to live a long life – I will not give up,” he said.

Duggan is scheduled to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday.

