Hartford Police Department seeks to add officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve ever wanted to be a police officer, you’ll have a shot in the state’s capital city!

The Hartford Police Department is looking for some new officers.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Monday that the police department has opened an application window for people who live both inside and outside of the city.

Those who are interested must be at least 21-years-old, must have a high school diploma or GED, and must have a valid driver’s license.

Applications will be accepted between Dec. 11 and Jan. 5 and can be sent in online at https://www.policeapp.com/City-of-Hartford-CT-Police-Department/192/.