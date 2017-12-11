Hartford police investigate serious Sunday shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a serious shooting in the city late Sunday night.

According to police, units responded to 319 Garden Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a serious assault involving a firearm.

Officials say that upon arrival, a 25-year-old victim from Rocky Hill was located with a gunshot wound to his upper back area.

Police say the victim was unable to describe what happened. A witness stated the victim was shot on Martin Street before driving to Garden Street.

Authorities have not said if they have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.