History-rich theater in Norwalk looks to revitalize the community

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new theater in the state, have you heard?

The Wall Street Theater is in Norwalk and it’s been open for just a few months.

It’s housed in a historic building which dates back to 1915. In its infancy, it was called The Regent and it was home to vaudeville.

Since then, the building has had many uses, but now, two people with a dream have made it come alive again after an extensive rehab project which they helped revitalize the city in many ways.

“Over the years, it’s been The Norwalk, The Roxy, The Globe, The Marquis and now we just reopened it as The Wall Street Theater,” explained Wall Street Theater President Suzanne Cahill.

“It’s our hope that we will showcase emerging artists and so when we talk about our live streaming capabilities it works for corporate events and for multi-media theater,” she continued. “It’s important that people communicate with us and call us and tell us what they want in the theater.”

“I never would have expected when we were building this project that the first two shows that would sell out would be a Norwalk dance group and a nutcracker,” stated developer Frank Farricker. “…Not the big concerts. Not the things like that, but the kinds of things that are really intrinsic to a community and the more we know and the more we found out, the more that we can do in this place.”

To find out more about this theater, go to www.wallstreettheater.org.