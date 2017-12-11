Crews battle large fire at Norwalk condo complex

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are currently fighting a large fire at a condo complex in Norwalk.

The fire began at 100 Richards Avenue on Monday evening.

Fire departments from Norwalk, Rowayton, and Darien are currently on the scene battling the blaze.

As a safety precaution, Norwalk police are evacuating the adjacent condo complex.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

