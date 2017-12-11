New Haven heroin dealer to spend time behind bars

Related Coverage 10 charged with heroin trafficking offenses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven heroin dealer has been sentenced to prison.

Officials say Efrain Rolon-Dones, 29, will spend 15 months in prison with three years of supervised release for his role in a heroin trafficking ring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, investigators purchased controlled amounts of heroin from Rolon-Dones in Oct. 2016. Rolon-Dones has been detained since being arrested in March, 2017.

On Aug. 14, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin.

These purchases were made as part of a larger investigation into drug trafficking between the Bronx, N.Y. and New Haven.

The investigation has resulted in charges against 24 individuals.