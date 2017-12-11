NYPD responds to report of explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (WTNH) — The New York City Police Department is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.

The NYPD reports that the New York City Subway A, C, and E lines are being evacuated at this time.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Police sources tell WABC-TV that a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at the Port Authority. The reported explosion took place in a MTA passageway at the terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

One person is in custody. Only a few injuries have been reported, according to WABC.

The MTA reports that commuters should expect the following service disruptions on the subway:

1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions.

A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.

There is no 42 St shuttle service in both directions. These service changes are because of an NYPD investigation at Times Sq-42 St.

Streets are also being closed in the vicinity of the terminal.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio has been briefed on the incident. First responders remain on the scene.

President Donald Trump has also been briefed on the situation, according to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

.@POTUS has been briefed on the explosion in New York City — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 11, 2017

This story is still developing. News 8 will post additional details to this story as they become available.