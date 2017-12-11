PD: Hartford police sergeant arrested, faces multiple charges

Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford police sergeant has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following an internal investigation.

Hartford police say Sgt. Justin Torniero, a 10-year-veteran of the force, was arrested on Monday.

According to police, Sgt. Torniero repeatedly took a police vehicle while on accrued leave, filled it with gas, and drove it for miles without permission. Investigators say that he also tampered with an automatic vehicle locator.

Sgt. Torniero is facing charges of Using a Motor Vehicle without Permission, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and Computer Crime in the Fifth Degree.

He was issued a $1,000 non-surety bond and has been suspended without pay. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.

